Home > Politics >

Umar Imam resigns as Kogi Speaker

Umar Imam Kogi Speaker resigns from position

His resignation on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, is considered to be an attempt to avoid being impeached.

  • Published:
Speaker of the Kogi state House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Imam play

Speaker of the Kogi state House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Imam

(Kogi Reports)

Dino Melaye Senator asks Osinbajo to declare state of emergency in Kogi
In Kogi Police commissioner denies harassing state lawmakers
In Kogi Hoodlums invade House of Assembly, beat up lawmakers
Rochas Okorocha It's too early to judge our performance, gov tells Nigerians
Nigerian Student Poetry "The book died" by Taiye Kolawole
Oh, Death! Young female barrister burnt to death in Kogi accident [Photos]
Fashola FG to construct 44 highways, repair 63 roads in 3-year plan
Dogara SERAP drags House Speaker to UN over bill to crackdown on CSOs
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Speaker of the Kogi state House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Imam, has reportedly resigned from his position.

His resignation on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, is considered to be an attempt to avoid being impeached by the state's lawmakers during Wednesday's plenary session.

According to the Punch, the Chief Press Secretary to the speaker, Ali Yakubu, did not deny or confirm the story, but noted that there was a proclamation on Tuesday evening convening the Assembly for a special session on Wednesday, saying, "Let’s wait for official confirmation from the House today."

The Speaker narrowly escaped being assaulted on Tuesday when hoodlums attacked the Assembly's plenary session to disrupt it.

While reacting to the incident that left a few lawmakers wounded and some properties damaged, the Speaker said, "We have been witnessing crises in assemblies but it had always been in-house, but this one coming from outsiders makes it news, the hoodlums came in and took over in the presence of the policemen.

"The business of the day was carried out with the assurances from the commissioner of police but the hoodlums had a free day in the presence of the policemen."

The state's Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, ordered a full scale investigation into the troubling incident.

In reaction to the attack, Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to declare a state of emergency in the state due to state governor, Yahaya Bello's authoritarian acts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Amaechi, Wike It's time for these guys to get a roombullet
2 Wike Rivers Gov moves to shut down Port Harcourt hotel where Amaechi...bullet
3 Atiku Ex-VP berates APC, says party is undemocraticbullet

Politics

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, August 3, 2017]
INEC Official
INEC Electoral body seeks media support toward free, fair elections
Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala
Akala, Ladoja Ex-Oyo governors set to return to PDP
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says he is recovering from illness and will return from London as soon as he get his doctors' OK
Buhari President's health critical to APC government's vision, says Ajomale