Umar Imam resigns as Kogi Speaker

The Speaker of the Kogi state House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Imam, has reportedly resigned from his position.

His resignation on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, is considered to be an attempt to avoid being impeached by the state's lawmakers during Wednesday's plenary session.

According to the Punch, the Chief Press Secretary to the speaker, Ali Yakubu, did not deny or confirm the story, but noted that there was a proclamation on Tuesday evening convening the Assembly for a special session on Wednesday, saying, "Let’s wait for official confirmation from the House today."

The Speaker narrowly escaped being assaulted on Tuesday when hoodlums attacked the Assembly's plenary session to disrupt it.

While reacting to the incident that left a few lawmakers wounded and some properties damaged, the Speaker said, "We have been witnessing crises in assemblies but it had always been in-house, but this one coming from outsiders makes it news, the hoodlums came in and took over in the presence of the policemen.

"The business of the day was carried out with the assurances from the commissioner of police but the hoodlums had a free day in the presence of the policemen."

The state's Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, ordered a full scale investigation into the troubling incident.

In reaction to the attack, Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to declare a state of emergency in the state due to state governor, Yahaya Bello's authoritarian acts.