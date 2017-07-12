Home > Politics >

Supreme Court sacks Sheriff, installs Makarfi as PDP chairman

Supreme Court sacks Sheriff, installs Makarfi as PDP chairman

A five-man panel reached an unanimous decision on Wednesday to put an end to the leadership crisis that rocked the party.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ali Modu Sheriff (L) and Ahmed Makarfi (R) play

Ali Modu Sheriff (L) and Ahmed Makarfi (R)

(TV360)

Sheriff, Markafi Supreme Court reserves judgement on PDP leadership tussle
Buruji Kashamu Senator says he has no hand in Lagos PDP crisis
Ali Modu Sheriff Supreme Court throws out PDP chairman’s appeal against Makarfi faction
Ali Modu Sheriff PDP chairman begs members not to decamp
The Supreme Court has sacked Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and installed Senator Ahmed Makarfi as the National Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The five-man panel reached an unanimous decision on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 to put an end to the leadership crisis that rocked the party since May 21, 2016 when it attempted to remove Sheriff as chairman.

In May, the court had struck out an appeal by Sheriff to prevent it from hearing Makarfi's appeal which he filed after the Appeal Court declared Sheriff the authentic chairman of the PDP on Friday, February 17, 2017.

