Sokoto loses Reps member

Sokoto loses Reps member

House of Rep member, Abdullahi Muhammad, who was born in Jan. 1967, died on Friday at an Abuja Hospital after a brief illness.

A member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, (APC-Kware/Wamakko) is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) reports that Muhammad, who was born in Jan. 1967, died on Friday at an Abuja Hospital after a brief illness.

Until his death, he was the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency(FERMA), apart from membership of several House Committees.

The Chairman of Wamakko Local Government, Alhaji Ahmed Kalambaina, said that the remains of the deceased would be buried in his home town, Wamakko, later on Friday.

The deceased who was a younger brother to the former governor of the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko is survived by a wife and five children.

