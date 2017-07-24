Home > Politics >

SIECs mobilise grassroots people to register

Continuous Voters Registration SIECs mobilise grassroots people to register

Ekpong, however, admitted that some SIECs may not be able to carry out enlightenment programmes due to poor finances.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC play

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC

The Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON) said it was mobilising eligible persons at the grassroots to register in ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Chairman of the forum, Mrs Gloria Ekpong, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Ekpong said that though voter registration primary responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), States’ Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) were playing supportive role of enlightening the people on the need to register.

We do our enlightenment just like INEC is doing its own. If you go to different states, the SIECs are doing enlightenment programmes through voter education.

“In my state, Akwa Ibom for instance, we have handbills, we have also produced posters, educating the people at the grassroots to go out and register if they have not. That is the most that we can do.

“This is because we know that if they do not register or the registers are not properly done, when you go to conduct your own state election, you will disenfranchise people who have not registered.

“We have seen this problem and we are going out to enlighten the people,” she said.

She, however, admitted that some SIECs may not be able to carry out enlightenment programmes due to poor finances.

If we are all empowered, you will find out that all the states will be doing the same thing.

“That is why we are pleading for true independence and financial autonomy so that we can perform our duties.”

The chairman advised persons yet to register to go to any INEC registration centres within their respective local government areas to do so, saying it was imperative and their right.

