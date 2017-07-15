The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Ahmed Makarfi has said that the party will no longer be bothered by Ali Modu Sheriff’s comments.

Makarfi said this while reacting to the former Governor’s comment saying that PDP is now in the hands of looters.

Sheriff was sacked as the PDP chairman by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

The party’s spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye said that the PDP will focus on constructively criticising the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to Daily Post, Adeyeye also said that the executives are working hard to reposition and build the PDP.

He said “I will no longer engage them, Sheriff’s camp. Supreme Court is the final arbiter and it has pronounced that there is no faction in the PDP.

“We have done the right thing by offering our hands of fellowship to them. We won’t engage them any longer because we are now one.”

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose said he would have burnt his PDP membership card if the Supreme Court had declared Ali Modu Sheriff chairman of the party.