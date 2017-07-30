300 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers state have decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Tribune Online, Ubima is the hometown of the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The minister and the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike have been involved in a battle of supremacy.

Reports say the decampees defied the rain and assembled at the School 2 field, Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area to denounce the APC.

Receiving the decampees, the Rivers PDP spokesman, Samuel Nwanosike said “I have a message for the people of Ubima and Ikwerre local Government. APC has failed the people of Ubima, the party which has your son Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as its leader in the state has failed the people of Ikwerre local government”.

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi served as the fifth Governor of Rivers State from 2007 to 2015.