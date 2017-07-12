Home > Politics >

Reps fail to swear in Hembe’s replacement

Dorothy Mato Reps fail to swear in Hembe’s replacement

  • Published:
Dorathy Mato play

Dorathy Mato

(TheCable)

Dogara, Dorathy Why did Speaker make a grown woman cry?
Dorathy Mato Reps explain why Benue Senator was not sworn in
Abdulrazak Namdas Mato's allegation about speaker untrue - Reps spokesman
Dorathy Mato Benue’s replaced rep member sulks over swearing-in process
Dogara 'I'm worried soldiers are taking over police work,' House Speaker says
Herman Hembe Supreme Court sacks Benue lawmaker
The House of Representatives, on Tuesday again did not swear in the member-elect for Konshisha/Vandeikya Federal Constituency of Benue state, Hon. Dorothy Mato.

Mato is to replace erstwhile chairman of the House Commitee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Herma Hembe.

The Supreme Court had on June 25 sacked Hembe and Sen Sani Abubakar Danladi and ordered that Hon. Mato and Alhaji Shuaibu Isa Lau be sworn in immediately.

The court also ordered the sacked legislators to refund all monies collected as salaries and allowances in the last two years.

House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara in Kaduna state play

House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara in Kaduna state

While Senator Shuaibu Isa had since been sworn in by senate president, Hon. Mato’s swearing is still hanging in the House.

Last Thursday, the House Spokesman, Rep. Abdulrazaq Namdas explained that the member-elect could not be sworn in because she needed to complete certain documentation.

But a constituent of the lawmaker confirmed that Mato had done all the necessary documentation.

“Mato, was kept in the office of the clerk to the house for hours waiting to be ushered into the chamber for swearing in, but to no avail.’’

Her constituents and supporters, who came to the gallery to witness her inauguration, left disappointed.

At plenary, Speaker Yakubu Dogara was absent in the chambers and the house was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Lasun Yussuff.

