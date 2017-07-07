Report erring INEC officials, says Admin Secretary

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has urged the public to report any of its officials engaging in sharp practices during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) for necessary action.

Dr Mudashiru Mustapha, Administrative Secretary of INEC in Lagos, made the call on Thursday, at a stakeholders meeting organised by the electoral body in the state.

He spoke following allegations at the meeting of misconduct made against some of the officials involved in the exercise

The meeting was to inform relevant stakeholders of the additional 25 CVR centres opened in the state and seek their support in sensitizing the populace.

Mustapha said the commission would not tolerate any misconduct by its officers involved in the exercise.

He said the commission was partnering with National Orientation Agency and tertiary institutions to ensure adequate publicity on the CVR in the state.

According to him, jingles in various languages are being produced for the broadcast media, while logistics are being put in place to commence street-to-street awareness programme.

The Director, National Orientation Agency Mr Waheed Ishola, urged political parties to cooperate with INEC and help in sensitisation, since they were closer to the people.

According to him, it is only when more people are sensitised and register to vote that the nation can have credible and successful elections.

Members of political parties present at the meeting said that redoubling of efforts in creating public awareness on the CVR would lead to more success and also raised some observations on the exercise.

Mr Charles Odugbesi, a representative of All Progressives Congress (APC), said that some of the new centres, especially in Ikorodu were not strategically located.

According to him, the centre should have been situated in Ijede area.

”For people who reside in Ijede area of Ikorodu, they have to travel far and pay more to get to the CVR centres. The same thing applies to people in some other areas of Ikorodu.

”We are appealing to INEC to do something about this to so that we can capture the high population in Ikorodu area and curb voter apathy, ” he said.

Another stakeholder, Mr Adegboyega Adeniji of Peoples Redemption Party urged INEC to move some of the registration centres to residential areas to encourage eligible voters.

”Some of the centres, especially in Victoria Island, are useless because that area is mostly a working environment and people do not reside there.

”These centres should be moved to residential areas like Sangotedo, Langbasa and the rest to capture more people, ” he said.

State Chairman of Labour party, Pastor Abiodun Popoola and Rev. Solomon Orji, State Chairman of Green Party of Nigeria, both urged INEC to embark on rigorous publicity and sensitisation, especially at the grassroots, to capture more people and prevent voter apathy.

Another stakeholder from Peoples Progressive Party, Mr Richard Benson-Echigbue had complained that some INEC official collect bribes to register or to give out PVC to residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC in Lagos State on Monday commenced operations in the new centres for CVR in the state.

The CVR exercise had been limited to INEC offices in the 20 local government areas of the state before the creation of new centres, occasioned by the population of eligible voters in those areas.

INEC started the nationwide CVR on April 27 to capture those who attained 18 years of age and others who did not register.

It is also a window for those seeking replacement and transfer of their voter cards to do so.