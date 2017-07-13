Home > Politics >

Produce Buhari on live video, Fayose tells Presidency

Fayose said Osinbajo's visit to London was another attempt to deceive Nigerians about Buhari's condition as there was no photo or video proof.

  • Published:
Ayodele Fayose play

Ayodele Fayose

(Premium Times)

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has countered Acting President Yemi Osinbajo's statement that President Muhammad Buhari is recovering fast.

He said Osinbajo's visit to London was another attempt to deceive Nigerians about Buhari's condition as there was no photograph or video as evidence that he indeed met with the President.

The Presidency announced on Tuesday, July 11, that Osinbajo flew to London that night at the instance to Buhari.

In less than 24 hours, the Acting President returned to Abuja on Wednesday to preside over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Upon his return, Osinbajo said Buhari is in "very good spirits" and "recuperating very quickly."

He added that their meeting lasted for over an hour, and promised the President would be back in the country "very shortly."

But Fayose is not convinced by the health report.

He challenged the President's handlers to let Buhari address Nigerians in a live video, adding that it would be the only proof that he is indeed getting better.

"Prove to Nigerians that he is not incapacitated by producing him to the public," Fayose said in a statement issued by his spokesman, Lere Olayinka.

"What Nigerians desire now is a live video of President Buhari addressing them, not a visit in which no pictorial (photo or video) was made available to the public.

"President Buhari has spent 65 days out of the country since he left on May 7, 2017 and no one has seen him. Yet, Nigerians are being told that the Acting President Osinbajo visited him with no picture, no video to show except that of his (Osinbajo) entering and leaving the Abuja House in London," the statement said.

ALSO READ: 'Declare Buhari incapable of performing his duties,' Fayose tells FEC

Speaking further, Fayose described Osinbajo's 'secret' visit to Buhari in London as ridiculous and unacceptable.

He said, "Today is July 12, making 115 days that President Buhari spent abroad taking care of his health out of the 193 days in 2017, and what Nigerians are being told is that Acting President Osinbajo met him secretly in London, this is ridiculous.

"Should we be talking about President Buhari being met behind the camera by the Acting President at this time or the President resigning so that the country can move forward?

"It is therefore my position that Nigerians do not need this drama of Osinbajo’s behind the camera meeting with Buhari. Rather, what we want is that the President should speak to Nigerians publicly and disabuse the minds of the people who are of the belief that he is already incapacitated and cannot continue as President."

Fayose is perhaps the strongest critic of the Buhari administration since its inception in 2015.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

