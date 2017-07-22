The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday arrested five men with incriminating materials in Ikeja, as the local government elections got underway.

The spokesman for the command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Famous-Cole said that the suspects, who claimed to be agents to a political party, were arrested with incriminating materials at 8.30a.m.

“They have been handed over to the Area F Command, which will send them to the special team for election crimes at the state Criminal Investigation Department for further investigations.”

Meanwhile, security agencies, including the police, military, Security and Civil Defence Corps and Immigration, have deployed their personnel to strategic locations in different parts of Lagos to ensure peaceful local government elections.

A senior police officer who sought anonymity on the Funso Williams Avenue in Surulere, where security men put barricades, told NAN that the area command observed that some residents were flouting the restriction order.

He, however, gave the assurance that those with genuine reasons would be allowed to continue their journey.

NAN reports that the movement restriction began at 7.00am. It will end at 3.00pm.

Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission is conducting Chairmanship and Councillorship elections in its 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

ALSO READ: APC council chairmanship aspirant killed by waste truck

Twelve political parties are participating the election.

They are: Accord Party (AP), Action Alliance (AA), Alliance for Democracy ( AD ), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ), Labour Party (LP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The others are United Democratic Party (UDP), United Progressive Party (UPP), Kowa Party (KP), National Action Council (NAC) and Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM).