Court judgements were written in the Villa during PDP regime - Lawan

Ahmed Lawan Court judgements were written in the Villa during PDP regime - Lawan

Senator Ahmed Lawan said the PDP would 'remain in the wilderness' despite Supreme Court judgement.

Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan says most of the court judgments during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration were written in the Presidential Villa.

Lawan stated this at plenary on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, while reacting to the Supreme Court judgement on the PDP leadership tussle.

The Senate leader noted that Supreme Court’s judgement showed that the Buhari administration believes in separation of power.

“Nigerians overwhelmingly and massively took out PDP from the running of this country and PDP will remain in diaspora,” Lawan said.

ALSO READ: ‘There’ll be peace now that I’m in charge' - Lawan

“All the same, we want to congratulate Nigerians for the kind of judgement that the supreme court gave under this administration. During PDP administration, most of the court judgments were written in the villa.

“This goes to show that this administration believes in separation of powers and believes that our judiciary should remain and continue to be free in what they do,” he added.

Earlier, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha had described the judgment as a victory for democracy adding that “there is no victor, no vanguish.”

Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, declared Ahmed Makarfi the authentic chairman of the PDP.

