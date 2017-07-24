PDP, Accord Party win 7 councillorship seats in Lagos

Details of final results of Saturday’s local government election in Lagos released by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on Monday indicated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won four councillorship seats in the polls.

A statement issued by the commission ‘s Director of Publicity, Oladapo Olatunde, indicated that Accord Party also won three councillorship seats in the election.

According to the statement, the PDP won the four councillorship seats in Agege Local Government Area (LGA) Ward C, Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA)Ward A, Ikorodu LGA Ward G, and Oriade LCDA Ward A.

Accord Party won in Agege LGA Ward E, Ikosi-Isheri LCDA Ward D and Shomolu/Kosofe Ward E.

Aside the seven councillorship seats, the All Progressives Congress swept all the chairmanship seats and the remaining 369 councillorship seats in the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs in the state.

The analysis of the results showed that nine out of the 12 parties that participated in the election did not record any win.

The LASIEC chairman, retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips, according to the statement, congratulated all winners and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

She urged them to do so by making impact with their leadership in their respective areas.

Phillips thanked the political parties and their agents for the peaceful way they conducted themselves during the election.

The commission’s Chairman also commended security agents for helping to maintain law and order during the election.

She thanked the media and civil society organisations that partnered the commission to conduct the polls.

Ayotunde said the election was largely successfully conducted, but admitted initial delays in the deployment of materials to polling units.

She attributed the delays to the downpour on the day of the polls, which affected easy movement of materials to polling units.

The chairman thanked all Lagosians for the support given to the commission to ensure successful conduct.