Oyo PDP appeals to warring factions to unite

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Oyo State has appealed to all members irrespective of factional affiliation to unite and work toward the success of the party in future elections.

Mr Ismaila Asipa, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, made the appeal on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

He was reacting to the Supreme Court judgment which declared Sen. Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

Asipa urged all PDP members to see the judgment as a victory for all.

He said that the law had spoken and everybody was bound to obey it, adding that what mattered most was for both factions to unite for the progress of the party.

“I want to use this medium to call on all PDP members to come together and work for the party so that it will excel in future elections.

“ The crisis has been put to rest, so all aggrieved members should come back to the fold of PDP and give support to the Makarfi-led executive,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court in Abuja on Wednesday set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt that affirmed Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff as the party’s National Chairman.

Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, who read the judgment of the five-man panel, declared the Makarfi-led caretaker committee as the authentic leadership organ of the party.