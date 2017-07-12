Home > Politics >

Oyo PDP appeals to warring factions to unite

Makarfi, Sheriff Oyo PDP appeals to warring factions to unite

He was reacting to the Supreme Court judgment which declared Sen. Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

  • Published:
The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi play

The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi

(Punch)

Ekweremadu Makarfi's emergence is a collective victory for PDP - Dep Senate President
Fayose Gov urges Sheriff's group to support Makarfi
Makarfi PDP chairman says no victor, no vanquished
Ahmed Lawan Court judgements were written in the Villa during PDP regime - Lawan
Makarfi Supreme Court sacks Sheriff, declares ex-gov authentic PDP Chairman
PDP Crisis Makarfi's road to victory
Osun By-Election PDP congratulates Adeleke, says Nigerians have rejected APC
Lagos Council Polls Crisis rocks Labour Party over alliance with PDP faction
Lagos LG Polls PDP chairman calls for unity ahead of election
PDP Party's ex-ministers advise APC to rise to Nigeria’s challenges
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Oyo State has appealed to all members  irrespective of factional affiliation to unite and work toward the success of  the party in future elections.

Mr Ismaila Asipa, the Publicity Secretary of   the PDP in  the state, made the appeal on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

He was reacting to the Supreme Court judgment which  declared Sen.  Ahmed Makarfi  as  the authentic National Chairman of the party.

Asipa  urged all PDP members to see the judgment as a victory for all.

He said that the law had spoken and everybody was bound to obey it, adding that what mattered  most was for both factions to unite for the progress of the party.

“I want to use this medium to call on all PDP members to come together and work for the party so that it  will excel in future elections.

“ The crisis has been put to rest, so all aggrieved members should come back to the fold of PDP and give support to the Makarfi-led executive,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court in Abuja on Wednesday set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt that affirmed Sen.  Ali Modu Sheriff as the party’s National Chairman.

Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, who  read  the judgment of the  five-man panel,  declared the  Makarfi-led caretaker committee as the authentic leadership organ  of the party.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Dino Melaye's Recall All you need to know about Senator's recall processbullet
2 Ahmed Lawan Court judgements were written in the Villa during PDP...bullet
3 Saraki Inside senator's plot to become Nigeria's presidentbullet

Politics

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu
Ekweremadu Makarfi's emergence is a collective victory for PDP - Dep Senate President
Governor Ayodele Fayose
Fayose Gov urges Sheriff's group to support Makarfi
The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi
Makarfi PDP chairman says no victor, no vanquished
Senate President Bukola Saraki welcoming Senator Ademola Adeleke to the National Assembly on Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Ademola Adeleke Senate swears in newly elected Osun lawmaker