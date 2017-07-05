Osun Senatorial Bye Election :  Gov Aregbesola, Timi of Ede call for peace ahead of polls

Governor Rauf Aregbesola has called for peace in Osun ahead of the Osun West Senatorial District bye election.

The governor was joined by the Timi of Ede, Oba Muniru Adesola Lawal on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 to urge residents of the Senatorial district to shun violence before, during and after the bye election.

Aregbesola and Oba Lawal sued for peace stating that the coming election should not be allowed to cause crisis in the senatorial district as well as the state.

The governor commended the monarch for calling for peace to reign in the entire senatorial district before, during and after the election.

Aregbesola said it is the responsibility of the Oba to make sure peace reigns in his domains.

According to him, "if the monarch fails to guarantee peace in his area, he will be the first person to be blamed for shirking in his responsibility.

"I am very happy that you called for and preached peach to the people. As we all know there is no iota of gain in causing chaos.

"And I must say here, Kabiesi, that peace in a town is the responsibility of a king.

"And if he fails in his secure that peace he will be the one that will be held responsible."

The death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who represented the constituency had necessitated the need to conduct a bye election in the state.