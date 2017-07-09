The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Ahmed Makarfi has congratulated Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the recently concluded Osun West by-election.

Makarfi also said that the party’s excellent performance is a sign that Nigerians have woken up to the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) scam.

The party also said that it is confident that Adeleke will deliver his campaign promises to the people of Osun West Senatorial constituency.

Makarfi, in a statement signed by the PDP National Caretaker Committee (NCC), Dayo Adeyeye, said “The Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), on behalf of the entire Organs of the Party and PDP family nationwide, warmly congratulates Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the just concluded Osun West Senatorial Bye Election in Osun state on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

“The victory of our Party, the PDP at the poll is a general reflection on the reawakening of Nigerians to the deceit of the All Progressive Congress (APC), led administration at all levels, hence, the overwhelming rejection of the APC by the electorates in Osun West.

“The people has spoken with one voice and we know that Ademola Adeleke will deliver on his promises to the people . The successful outcome of this election is an evidence of hard work, dedication and the unity of all members of the PDP in Osun state who buried temporary differences in the overall interest of the party and the good people of Osun state.

ALSO READ:

“We are confident that without the interference of the APC in the current leadership issues in our Party, the PDP remains the Party to beat in all elections in Nigeria. Even as we await the judgement of the Supreme Court we urge all our members to unite in the interest of Nigerians to rid the country of the horrible APC government.

“Finally, we congratulate the people of Osun West for coming out enmass to vote for our candidate and for their peaceful conduct during the elections. We also congratulate our members in Osun state for this important victory.”

The Osun state chapter of the PDP also described Ademola Adeleke’s victory as an act of God.