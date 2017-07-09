The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, July 8, 2017, announced Mr Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as the winner of the Osun West Senatorial bye-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was held in 10 local government areas making up the district.

The winner, who is the younger brother of the late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, had 97, 480 votes to defeat a former senator, Mudashiru Hussein of the APC, who had 66, 116 votes.

Announcing the result in Iwo, the Osun West Senatorial headquarters, Mr Baritor Kpagih, INEC Residential Electoral Commissioner for the bye-election, said Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas where the election was held.

He consequently returned Adeleke as senator to complete the tenure of the late Adeleke who died on April 23.

He gave the breakdown of the election result as follows:

Iwo Local Government: APC:12,205, PDP:12,547

Olaoluwa Local Government: APC 5,316, PDP 5,618

Ayedire Local Government: APC 5,360, PDP 5,789

Ejigbo Local Government: APC 12,229, PDP 9,723

Irewole Local Government: APC 8,952, PDP 9,096

Ede North Local Government: APC 2,784, PDP 18,559

Ede South Local Government: APC 2,096, PDP 13,406

Ayedaade Local Government: APC 7,179, PDP 9,061

Egbedore Local Government: APC 4,768, PDP 7,142

Isokan Local Government: APC 5,227, PDP 6,539

Adeleke will represent the senatorial district till 2019 when another election would be conducted.

Although 12 political parties contested in the bye- election, the two major contenders were the PDP and APC.