Osun By-Election: Adeleke’s victory is an act of God – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the just concluded Osun West by-election as an act of God.

The election which held on Saturday, July 8, 2017, saw Adeleke emerge as the winner with 97,480 votes, reports say.

The PDP candidate, while casting his vote at Unit 9 Ward 2 at Sagba- Abogunde area of Ede, around 8:35 am on Saturday, expressed confidence that he was going to win.

Speaking to Premium Times on the victory, the PDP chairman in Osun state, Soji Adagunodo said “I want to thank God and the people of Osun West Senatorial District for voting the candidate of our party.

“This is the hand of God, it is not the act of any man but it is of God.”

Voters also commended the Osun state police command for arresting three hoodlums who allegedly tried to disrupt voting at Igbokiti unit, ward 10, Okinni at Egbedore Local Government Area.