Osun By-Election: 3 arrested for allegedly disrupting polls

The Osun state police command has arrested three hoodlums for allegedly disrupting the Osun West bye-election.

According to Premium Times, the police said the hoodlums attacked voters with machetes at Igbokiti unit, ward 10, Okinni at Egbedore Local Government Area.

Speaking to newsmen, the Osun state Commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye confirmed the incident and announced that it has been contained.

Adeoye also said that his men are prepared to deal with any person or group that plans to disrupt the election.

The Osun police boss said “It is true we arrested three suspected thugs in Egbedore and their case is currently under investigation.

“With our vigilance and commitment to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise, we are very happy that there is peace and there is no significant case and we will sustain the peace and effective security till the end and even after the entire electoral process.”

Various candidates are vying for the Osun West Senatorial seat which was occupied by late Senator Isiaka Adeleke who represented the constituency in the Senate.