Home > Politics >

Orji Uko Kalu took Abia state 16-years backwards

Orji Uzor Kalu Ex-governor 'took Abia state 16-years backwards’ – APC Chieftain

“If Abia is backward, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu laid the foundation and has taken the state 16-years backward," the APC chieftain said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state play

Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state

Defection To APC Our politicians lack shame because they never had one
Buhari President’s approval rating rises to 55 percent
Kalu I gave PDP N500M and Obasanjo N100M - ex-Gov says
Buhari Orji Kalu tells president, governors to stop buying bulletproof cars
Orji Uzor Kalu Governor's associates regroup, set to hold meeting in January
Orji Kalu PDP jittery over ex-Gov’s move to APC – Nwankpa
Buhari ‘President has been doing well,’ Orji Uzor Kalu says
Orji Uzor Kalu Abia APC not happy with ex-governor
Orji Kalu Is former Abia Governor joining APC to escape EFCC?
Orji Uzor Kalu Ex-governor says he didn’t join APC to escape EFCC
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Prince Paul Ikonne has advised former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu to desist from peddling false information.

Addressing select journalists in Abuja, Ikonne accused Kalu of laying a wrong foundation for Abia state.

The APC chieftain noted that most Abia state indigenes were not happy with Kalu’s leadership style.

Ikonne advised the former governor to provide Nigerians with true stewardship account of how he governed Abia state for eight years.

Prince Paul Ikonne play

Prince Paul Ikonne

(Pulse)

 

He urged the governor to mend fences and seek reconciliation rather than create distractions and confusion.

“It’s unfortunate that the former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu is speaking when he is not asked to speak,” he said.

“If Abia is backward, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu laid the foundation and has taken the state 16-years backward. He laid a very wrong foundation for Abia state as such, he should not be making statements that are false.

“95.5% of Abians are not happy with the way he governed Abia state and the foundation he laid in the state. I witnessed a situation where elders knelt down for Kalu to do the right things in Abia, yet he didn’t do them. He should not scare people away of APC with his style of leadership because we need a strong APC in Abia state,"  he added.

Faulting Kalu's claims that President Muhammadu Buhari would return to Nigeria before June 11, 2019, Ikonne advised the former governor to speak when necessary.

“Last time, the same Dr Orji Uzor Kalu told Nigerians that President Buhari would return soon and he is not the spokesman of the President. Till now, the President is yet to return. These are not the characters we need. He should keep quiet and learn to live like an elder statesman.

ALSO READ: 'Buhari has been doing well' - Orji Uzor Kalu

“Dr Orji Uzor Kalu cannot destabilize APC with his attitude. The deception we witnessed during his tenure would not repeat itself.

“My advice to him will be to keep quiet, be in a sober mood, go in for retreat, and try as much as he can to build a path of peace. He should embark on a mission to reconcile everybody,” Ikonne added.

On the call for restructuring, Ikonne advised politicians to “restructure their minds to serve the people and not their pockets.”

He described the call by leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to boycott the forthcoming Anambra election as a display of ignorance.

(L) Former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu and IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu (R). play

(L) Former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu and IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu (R).

(Naij)

“That is his (Kanu’s) personal opinion because there will be election in Anambra state. Nnamdi Kanu is a young man and I advised him that Ojukwu started this and regretted, a second one is not necessary. That is the stand of every Igbo person. If you say there would be no election in Anambra, then you are calling for a military administrator. So, the call for boycott of Anambra election is simply a display is ignorance,” Ikonne noted.

He expressed optimism that the APC would win the 2019 governorship election in Abia state.

Image
  • President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd, R) introducing members of his cabinet to the visiting Liberian President, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf at the Presidential Villa IN Abuja 
  • Visiting Liberian President, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (R) introducing members of her delegation to President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd, R), during her visit to the Presidential villa in Abuja  
  • President Muhammdu Buhari (R) welcoming the visiting Liberian President, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to the Presidential Villa in Abuja  
  • Arugu masquerades from Bayelsa performing during the Masquerade Fiesta at the Abuja Carnival in Abuja 
  • Ogalama masquerades from Doma in Nasarawa performing during the Masquerade Fiesta at the Abuja Carnival in Abuja 
  • A solo masquerade from the FCT performing during the Masquerade Fiesta at the Abuja Carnival in Abuja  
  • Clowns playing with children during the Children Fiesta at the Abuja Carnival in Abuja 
  • Bayelsa contingent performing during the Children Fiesta at the Abuja Carnival in Abuja 
  • Students of St. Aloysius Basic School, Area 3, Garki performing a cultural dance during the Children Fiesta at the Abuja Carnival in Abuja. 
  • Students of Junior Secondary School, Karu performing a cultural dance during the Children Fiesta at the Abuja Carnival in Abuja 
  • Commissioner for Education in Anambra, Prof. Kate Omenugha (3rd L); Former Governor of Abia, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu (5th, L); The Auxiliary Bishop of Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Chidi Isizoh (M); Former National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh (5th, R); and other diginitaries after the Holy Mass before a lecture delivered by the former Governor to Students at the Holy Family on Sunday 
  • From left: Miss Kanekalon 2015, Esther Chukwujekwu; Producer of Nigeria Cultural Queen Pageant 2016, Mr Ben Okafor; and one of the Judges, Vivian Okoro, at the Nigeria Cultural Queen Pageant 2016 in Lagos  
  • A cross-section of contestants at the Nigeria Cultural Queen Pageant 2016 in Lagos  
  • From left: President, Association of Resident Doctors, Dr Luqman Ogunjimi; Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Dr Victor Akinmoladun; and his deputy, Dr Clement Okolo, at the Opening of an Annual General Meeting of Association of Resident Doctors, UCH Branch in Ibadan 
  • Volunteers and participants at the International Volunteers Day themed: Global Applause - Giving Volunteers a Hand, held at American Corner in Ibadan 
  • The Chairman, Judicial Inquiry Commission, Justice Stephen Adah (R) presenting the committee’s reports to Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau during the official presentation ceremony in Jos 
  • From left: President of Potato Farmers Association of Nigeria (POFAN), Mr Daniel Okafor; Coordinator of Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology, Dr Rose Gidado; Director-General, National Biotechnology Development Agency, Prof. Lucy Ogbadu; and Director-General, National Biosafety Management Agency, Mr Rufus Edegba, during a Sensitisation Seminar on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) in Abuja 
  • From left: Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Matthew Urhoghide; Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen Olanrewaju Tejuoso; and Lead Health Specialist, Nutrition and Population Global Practice, Meera Shekar during a high level policy dialogue on nutrition in Nigeria on Monday 
  • Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Olanrewaju Tejuoso welcoming the representative of the President, Sen Chris Ngige to the high level policy dialogue on nutrition in Nigeria on Monday  
  • From left: Director General, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Mr Sadeeq Omar; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ms. Phylis Nwokedi and the Director of Training and Development, NCWD, Princess Jummai Idonije during the presentation of certificates to Female Artisans in Abuja on Monday 
  • A cross-section of Graduating students at the presentation of certificates to female artisans organised by National Centre for Women Development(NCWD) in Abuja  
  • From left: Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistani Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman; Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Barnabas Bala Bantex; Chairman, Senate Committe on Air Force, Sen. Duro Faseyi; former Governor of Gombe State, Sen. Danjuma Goje; representative of the Chief of Defence Staff, Amb. Danjuma Sheni; and Nigerian Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, at the Handing Over and Induction Ceremony of the Super Mushshak Aircraft presented by Pakistani Air Force to Nigerian Air Force, in Kaduna 
  • . Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistani Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (R) handing over documents on the Super Mushshak Aircraft from his Force to the Chief of Air Staff of Nigeria, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, at the ceremony in Kaduna 
  • Managing Editor, Afrikanwatchnews, Victor Mfon; chairman of the day, Managing Director, Tatisam Nigeria Limited, Opoola Taiwo; Award recipient AND past District Governor, Lions Club International, Anthony Adedoyin; and Editor-in-Chief, Afrikanwathnews, Mark Orgu, at the Presentation of Double Award to Anthony Adedoyin and others as the Afrikanwatchnews Man and Philanthropist of the Year 2016, in Lagos  
  • Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Bem Angwe (L), Addressing a News Conference on the Re- Accreditation of NHRC To 'A' Status by International coordinating body of International Human Rights Institutions under the United Nations Systems in Abuja on Monday (5/12/16). With him is the Deputy Director, Protection and Investigation, NHRC, Mr Lambert Oparah 
  • A Petitioner on alleged politically motivated murder case in Benue, Mr Timothy Akaater (L), submitting his petition to the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Bem Angwe in Abuja 
  • Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh (R), with the Minister of State, Sen Heineken Lokpobiri, during a News Conference on Huge Grains Export and Fear of Famine in the Country, in Abuja  
  • Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh (6th, R); the Minister of State, Sen Heineken Lokpobiri (7th, R), with members of the ministry’s Press Corps, during a News Conference on Huge Grains Export and Fear of Famine in the Country, in Abuja 
  • From left: Permanent Secretary, Career Management, Office of Head of Civil Service (OHCS), Mr Ogbonnaya Innocent; A Staff of Brains and Hammer Estate Developer, Ifeoma Okoye; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita; Chairman, Brains and Hammer Estate Developer, Mr Adebola Sheidu; and the Permanent Secretary Common Services office, OHCS, Mr Sky Adelakun during a visit of Brains and Hammer Estate Developer to the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation in Abuja 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Dino Melaye Only valid court order can stop Senator’s recall process – INECbullet
2 Saraki Inside senator's plot to become Nigeria's presidentbullet
3 Dino Melaye INEC releases timetable and guidelines for Kogi...bullet

Politics

THISDAY NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, July 6, 2017]
Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Bukola Saraki
Osinbajo 'No plot to impeach Acting President', Senator says
Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola
Osun Senatorial Bye Election Gov Aregbesola, Timi of Ede call for peace ahead of polls
Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State.
Lagos LG Polls APC urges Ikosi/Ejinrin LCDA members to work as one family