Okorocha slams Fani-Kayode, says he's "Over-pampered"

Governor Rochas Okorocha has taken Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of Aviation and PDP Chieftain, to the cleaners, describing him as an "over-pampered" child.

The two politicians had been trading words after Fani-Kayode said Okorocha's meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in London was fake.

Okorocha was among the APC Governors who recently visited the recuperating President in London.

Reacting to Fani-Kayode's latest comment that Okorocha's paternity is doubted even in his own state, the Governor said the statement is unwarranted, adding that the ex-minister lacks self-discipline and respect.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 26, by Okorocha's Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

The statement reads in part, "And on our part, as responsible people, we had delayed in responding to Fani-Kayode’s attacks or hesitated to take issue with him because most Nigerians had, before now, doubted his intelligence quotient and have also called for certain clinical examinations.

"Again, there is obviously a very wide gulf between a man, who has succeeded in every segment of life through the dint of hard work and indeed, by God’s grace, and someone whose only claim in society or his only meal ticket is the late father’s name.

"And we also know that spoiled and over-pampered children do not know what it takes to have self-discipline and respect for others. They see everybody as ice-cream, tom-tom, yoghurt and indomie noddles. Hence they can abuse anybody not minding the gaps.

"Rochas Okorocha has succeeded in business, in politics, in education and as governor without brandishing any name except God. And he has always claimed that even his achievements as governor in six years have superseded or exceeded the achievements of all those who had governed the state before him put together; and has challenged anybody with contrary view to come forward so that they can compare notes."

The statement added that, "The problem with Nigerian politics is that everybody is equal, and that is why a man, whose story in life begins and ends with the father’s and grandfather’s names, would be abusing someone, who began life as a street hawker and became a governor and a successful man both in business and in other areas of life. They are two different scenarios.

"One would have thought that the excruciating damage inflicted on Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and the Peoples Democratic Party by this same guy would have humbled him. The Bible says, "If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God that gives to all men and upbraids not and it shall be given him” (James 1:5)."

Fani-Kayode took the paternity jab at the Imo governor after Okorocha earlier said the former minister's only achievement is his father's name.