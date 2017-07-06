Home > Politics >

Odigie-Oyegun, Shettima lead APC campaign at Osun Bye Election

Odigie-Oyegun said that the prevailing economic situation was not created by APC, but that the Federal Government was working day and night to solve the problem.

he National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Thursday reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to finding solution to socio-economic and political challenges in the country.

He made the promise when he led the leadership of the party on a campaign ahead of Saturday’s bye-election for Osun West Senatorial District’s seat at the Senate.

The seat became vacant following the death of the senator representing the district, Chief Isiaka Adeleke, on April 23.

Odigie-Oyegun said that the prevailing economic situation was not created by APC, but that the Federal Government was working day and night to solve the problem.

“APC will not disappoint Nigeria, and I want you all in the senatorial district to troop out and vote for our candidate, Mudashiru Husain,’’ he told party supporters at Iwo.

“I hope in the next four days I will be able to tell President Muhammad Buhari that Aregbesola has delivered once again and Husain is back in the Senate.

The chairman said that since APC’s victory in 2014 governorship election in Osun, it had not lost any major election in Nigeria. 

He commended the courage of the Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, and said that Osun was a major ground from where the APC launched itself to the federal level. 

According to Odigie-Oyegun, Osun is strategic to the party in all ramifications. 

“I want you to know how important this election is to us, and that is why you can see me and all other party members here. 

“As challenging as the situation in Borno is, the Governor, Kashim Shettima and the Kebbi Governor, Abdullahi Bagudu, came here to support us all. 

“We need Mudashiru Husain in the Senate; he is a ranking man.  He won’t sit at the back when he gets there. Osun will be represented well.

“I hope that in the next four days I will be able to tell President Muhammad Buhari that Aregbesola has delivered once again and Husain is back in the Senate,” he said. 

In his remarks, Gov. Shettima appealed to the people of the senatorial district to respect Aregbesola by voting overwhelming for the APC. 

Shettima said that Aregbesola had performed very well to deserve being honoured by voting in APC’s candidate. 

Addressing the supporters, Gov. Bagudu said that the performance of Aregbesola’s administration was enough to win any election in the state. 

Bagudu urged the electorate in the area to come out on Saturday and vote massively for Husain.

Husain represented the district at the Senate between 2011 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Sen. Babajide Omoworare has called on the people of Osun West Senatorial District to support APC’s candidate, Mudashiru Husain, in Saturday’s bye-election.

In a statement by Tunde Dairo, his Media Assistant, Omoworare, who represents Osun East Senatorial District in the Senate, said that the APC candidate was the best for the job.

He charged voters in the area to see voting as their civic responsibility “which must be taken as mandatory’’.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

