Muiz Banire denies suspension from APC

Muiz Banire APC's legal adviser denies suspension from party, says "crooked" members behind it

Banire said only the National Executive Committee has the power to suspend and not "some miscreants masquerading as All Progressives Congress members"

Dr Muiz Adeyemi Banire (SAN)

Dr Muiz Adeyemi Banire (SAN)

Contrary to media reports, the National Legal Adviser to All Progressives Congress (APC), Muiz Banire, has denied his purported suspension from the party.

He said only the National Executive Committee has the power to suspend and not "some miscreants masquerading as All Progressives Congress members".

On Thursday, July 27, the Executive Committee of the APC in Mushin Local Government, Lagos, announced Banire's suspension, accusing him of anti-party activities before and during the just concluded LG elections.

The alleged suspension followed a recommendation from Banire's ward - Ward C, Ilasamaja, Mushin.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Banire rubbished all those behind the 'baseless' suspension.

He said, "My attention has been drawn to a press release purportedly emanating from the Lagos State Government on behalf of some miscreants masquerading as All Progressives Congress members. Assuming, without conceding, that this was genuine members of the party, it is evidence of the lawlessness.

"If these crooked elements were members of the party, they would know that by the Constitution of the party, it is the National Executive Committee that can remove a national officer of the party responsible for the 36 states of the federation

"I, therefore urge the members of the public to ignore these undesirable and mischievous elements together with their antics. Their actions showcase their desperation to foist lawlessness on the party and the citizenry at large."

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography.

