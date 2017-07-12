Home > Politics >

Makarfi's victory is a collective victory for PDP - Ekweremadu

Ekweremadu described the judgment of the Supreme Court as a collective victory for the entire party faithful and the nation’s democracy.

  • Published:
Ali Modu Sheriff (L) and Ahmed Makarfi (R) play

Ali Modu Sheriff (L) and Ahmed Makarfi (R)

(TV360)

Fayose Gov urges Sheriff's group to support Makarfi
Makarfi PDP chairman says no victor, no vanquished
Sheriff, Markafi Supreme Court reserves judgement on PDP leadership tussle
Ali Modu Sheriff Supreme Court throws out PDP chairman's appeal against Makarfi faction
Makarfi Supreme Court sacks Sheriff, declares ex-gov authentic PDP Chairman
PDP Crisis Makarfi's road to victory
Osun By-Election PDP congratulates Adeleke, says Nigerians have rejected APC
Lagos LG Polls PDP chairman calls for unity ahead of election
Ali Modu Sheriff PDP chairman begs members not to decamp
The Deputy President of Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed happiness at the judgement of the Supreme court on the PDP leadership tussle.

I am happy that the Supreme Court has brought this protracted leadership tussle to an end today.

“There is no victor and there is no vanquished, but a collective victory for our party and the nation’s democracy.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu play

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu

(Premium Times)

 

“No democracy can prosper in the absence of a virile opposition or under the extreme hardship Nigerians have faced over the past two years. Citizens deserve a viable alternative,” Ekweremadu said.

He called on PDP leadership and elders to immediately initiate an all-inclusive peace, reconciliation and rebuilding process in the party.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court sacks Sheriff, declares Makarfi authentic PDP Chairman

The lawmaker said that it was important to reunite everybody under the “big umbrella and reinvigorate the biggest party in Africa to bounce back to the rescue of the suffering masses of Nigeria, come 2019”.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

