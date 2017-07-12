Makarfi's victory is a collective victory for PDP - Ekweremadu

The Deputy President of Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed happiness at the judgement of the Supreme court on the PDP leadership tussle.

Ekweremadu described the judgment of the Supreme Court as a collective victory for the entire party faithful and the nation’s democracy.

“I am happy that the Supreme Court has brought this protracted leadership tussle to an end today.

“There is no victor and there is no vanquished, but a collective victory for our party and the nation’s democracy.

“No democracy can prosper in the absence of a virile opposition or under the extreme hardship Nigerians have faced over the past two years. Citizens deserve a viable alternative,” Ekweremadu said.

He called on PDP leadership and elders to immediately initiate an all-inclusive peace, reconciliation and rebuilding process in the party.

The lawmaker said that it was important to reunite everybody under the “big umbrella and reinvigorate the biggest party in Africa to bounce back to the rescue of the suffering masses of Nigeria, come 2019”.