Home > Politics >

Makarfi :  Supreme court declares ex-governor authentic PDP Chairman

Makarfi Supreme court declares ex-governor authentic PDP Chairman

The Supreme Court sacked Ali Modu Sheriff who was previously pronounced the authentic chairman of the party by an Abuja High Court.

  • Published:
The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi play

The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi

(Punch)

Osun By-Election PDP congratulates Adeleke, says Nigerians have rejected APC
Lagos Council Polls Crisis rocks Labour Party over alliance with PDP faction
Lagos LG Polls PDP chairman calls for unity ahead of election
PDP Party's ex-ministers advise APC to rise to Nigeria’s challenges
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Supreme Court has declared Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, July 11, the apex court sacked Ali Modu Sheriff who was previously pronounced the authentic chairman of the party by an Abuja High Court.

The Makarfi-led caretaker committee took the matter to the Supreme Court, and got the final nod to assume leadership of the party.

Makarfi and Sheriff had been involved in a tussle for the leadership position of the opposition party.

Story developing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Saraki Inside senator's plot to become Nigeria's presidentbullet
2 Dino Melaye's Recall All you need to know about Senator's recall processbullet
3 Osun West By-Election 5 reasons why APC lost to PDPbullet

Politics

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, July 12, 2017]
Dorathy Mato
Dorothy Mato Reps fail to swear in Hembe’s replacement
John Odigie Oyegun
In Anambra APC chieftain says state has potential to be best in Nigeria
Mudashiru Hussein
Osun West By-Election I have taken the result in good faith - Husain