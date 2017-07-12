Makarfi :  Supreme court declares ex-governor authentic PDP Chairman

The Supreme Court has declared Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, July 11, the apex court sacked Ali Modu Sheriff who was previously pronounced the authentic chairman of the party by an Abuja High Court.

The Makarfi-led caretaker committee took the matter to the Supreme Court, and got the final nod to assume leadership of the party.

Makarfi and Sheriff had been involved in a tussle for the leadership position of the opposition party.

Story developing.