LG elections in Kebbi record low turnout of voters

There was low turnout of voters in the Saturday Kebbi local government elections.

However, elections in Yauri emirate commenced smoothly, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN also reports that the Emir of Yauri, Dr Zaiyanu Abdullahi, did accreditation and voted at Yelwa Central polling unit.

Abdullahi then urged voters to maintain good and orderly conduct throughout the exercise, stressing that disunity and rancour due to political party differences would not take the state anywhere.

ALSO READ: INEC to display voters register between July 24 and 28

Meanwhile, voting in other polling units that included Yelwa East, Yabo and Gumbi were also ongoing smoothly.

There were policemen and other security operatives at polling units, while restricted vehicular and people movement was strictly observed.