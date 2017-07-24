Home > Politics >

LASIEC presents Certificates of Return to elected candidates

Retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips, who presented the certificates to the victorious candidates at the commission's head office, congratulated them on their success.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on Monday issued Certificates of Return to candidates elected in Saturday’s poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the chairmanship seats in the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the State.

The APC also won 369 councillorship seats while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won four seats, and Accord Party, three.

The LASIEC Chairman, retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips, who presented the certificates to the victorious candidates at the commission’s head office,  congratulated them on their success.

I congratulate you and I urge you to see the victory as a call to service to make impact in your areas,” she said.

Phillips expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the election and thanked all the parties for their cooperation.

The state chairman of the APC, Mr Henry Ajomale, who was at the presentation, commended the commission for the successful conduct of the election.

He said the performance of the APC in the polls clearly showed that the party was popular among Lagosians.

Ajomale said the party would continue to justify the confidence reposed in it by providing quality leadership to Lagos residents.

“The victory is a measure of our popularity; we will continue to provide quality leadership to justify the confidence reposed in us,” he said.

Mr Toba Oke,  chairman-elect for Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government, said he was so happy at his election.

He said he would use the opportunity to improve the lives of the people in his area.

NAN reports that the atmosphere at the commission was carnival-like as the candidates came along with jubilant supporters to the event.

Lagos residents had on Saturday come out on the rainy day to elect the chairmen and councillors.

LASIEC had announced the results at the ward collation and local government collation centres.

