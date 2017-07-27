Home > Politics >

Lagos Rep member, Kako Are leads half-naked women in protest

Lagos LG Election Lagos Rep member, Kako Are leads half-naked women in protest (PHOTOS)

The protesters claimed the Lagos LG election was marred with mass rigging, hence, the need to protest on behalf of his party, the Accord Party.

  • Published:

Lagos LG Elections LASIEC presents Certificates of Return to elected candidates
Lagos LG Elections PDP, Accord Party win 7 councillorship seats
Lagos LG Election APC sweeps commercial capital in council polls
Lagos LG Election If you didn't vote, congratulations, you just played yourself
Lagos LG Election Group attributes low turnout to lack of awareness
Lagos LG Election Don’t complain against government if you didn’t vote – Remi Tinubu tells voters
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The representative of Mushin Federal Constituency 1 at the House of Representatives, Kako Are, has led some half-naked women to a protest.

According to the report by Daily Post, Are led the half-naked women protest over the results of the recently held Local Government elections in Lagos State.

The protesters claimed the Lagos LG election was marred with mass rigging, hence, the need to protest on behalf of his party, the Accord Party.

Hon Abayomi Kako Are play

Hon Abayomi Kako Are leads half naked politicians to protest results of LG elections in Lagos

(Daily Post)

 

The Local Government elections were held across the State on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC clinched most of the seats in the election while the PDP and Accord Party won seven councillorship seats across the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 #NotTooYoungToRun Senate passes ‘Not Too Young To Run’ billbullet
2 Buhari President meets governors in London [PHOTOS]bullet
3 Constitution Review House of Reps approves devolution of powers to...bullet

Politics

House of Representatives
Reps Female lawmakers protest at plenary
Senate Plenary
National Assembly Here's all you need to know about the Constitution Amendment
Senator Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye Court to hear Senator's recall case August 7
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, July 27, 2017]