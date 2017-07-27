Lagos Rep member, Kako Are leads half-naked women in protest

The representative of Mushin Federal Constituency 1 at the House of Representatives, Kako Are, has led some half-naked women to a protest.

According to the report by Daily Post, Are led the half-naked women protest over the results of the recently held Local Government elections in Lagos State.

The protesters claimed the Lagos LG election was marred with mass rigging, hence, the need to protest on behalf of his party, the Accord Party.

The Local Government elections were held across the State on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC clinched most of the seats in the election while the PDP and Accord Party won seven councillorship seats across the state.