Lagos LG Election :  Voters explain why they came out to vote in spite of weather

Some voters in Lagos on Saturday said they turned out for the council elections in spite of an unfavourable weather in demonstration of patriotism and contribution to democratic development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rain, accompanied with thunderstorms, began in Lagos at 5.00a.m. and lasted for more than two hours before subsiding in many areas.

The showers, however, returned after some time, drenching some voters who defied it to cast their votes in many areas, while others found shades to avoid such experience as they waited to have their turn.

Some voters who spoke to NAN in Surulere, Ebute Meta, Ikotun and some other parts of the state said that they believed that their votes would count.

Forty-five-year-old Mrs Monsurat Adebayo, told NAN at Polling Unit 006 on Raufu Williams Road, Surulere that she had been looking forward to voting in the elections.

Adebayo said: “I used to live in this neighbourhood and have moved to another, but I had to drive down here to cast my vote as a patriotic Nigerian.

“I also intend to go and talk to my friends in the neighbourhood to come out to vote.

“I am impressed that some people turned out for the polls in spite of the rain. I am also happy that voting is peaceful.“

A 27-year-old student, Mr Seun Dosunmu, also said that he was determined to vote for credible candidates for a better future.

“I hope the whole exercise turns out successful,“ he told NAN.

A trader, Mrs Zainab Belly, who has lived for 20 years in Ward 5, Itire-Ikate LCDA, said that she was happy to vote to contribute to the grow of democracy.

“I see no reason why today’s election should be violent because we had been waiting for it.

“ We are peaceful people living in this area; we want the best for our council area and the whole state,” she said.

An electrician, Mr John Ahmed, told NAN in the ward that he had also been looking forward to voting for the candidate of his choice who, he said, would develop the area.

At a polling unit located at St. Peter’s Anglican Primary school on Apapa Road in Ebute Meta, delayed arrival of electoral officers and materials made some male residents desiring to cast their votes to resort to football playing.

They said that they would wait to cast their votes to demonstrate their patriotism.

In Ikorodu, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, Majority Leader, Lagos State House of Assembly commended the electorate for coming out in spite the rain.

Agunbiade encouraged the youths to come out en masse and vote for candidates of their choice, as the process was to develop the communities and grassroots.

He cast his vote around 11:00am at Ward F in Ikorodu central.