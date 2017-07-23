Home > Politics >

Lagos LG Election :  APC reportedly wins in council polls

Election observers said that voters defied the heavy rain to file out and vote for their desired candidates.

Accreditation and voting by the electorates during Lagos LG election at WARD C, Unit 008, Ilupeju. play

Accreditation and voting by the electorates during Lagos LG election at WARD C, Unit 008, Ilupeju.

(Punch)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly clinched a major number of seats in the Lagos state council elections that held on July 22, 2017.

According to Vanguard, APC won in the following councils and Local Government Areas: Ojokoro, Eti Osa, Lagos Island, Badagry Central, Onigbongbo, Odiolowo/Ojuwoye, Ikorodu West, Ejigbo, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Epe, Lagos Island East, Badagry West, Surulere, Ikorodu Central, Ikoyi/Obalende, Agboyi-Ketu and Eredo.

Election observers said that voters defied the heavy rain to file out and vote for their desired candidates.

Here are some of the results obtained from Daily Post:

Lagos Island

Adetoyese Olusi (APC) 14,692

Yisa Ismail (PDP) 925

Kasumu Olanrewaju (LP) 1211

Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA

Atanda Lawal (APC) 7120

Samuel Akinwole (PDP) 756

Mohammed Jubril (LP) 542

Eredo LCDA

Rasal Saliu (APC) 10910

Kunle Ayantuga 737

Epe LG

Dayo Adesanya (APC) 21441

Omobibi (LP) 948

Lagos Island East

Kamal Olawale (APC) 9060

Adebayo Temitope (PDP) 1128

Onigbongbo LCDA

Hakeem Olayemi (Accord Party ) 842

Oke Babatunde (APC) 1631

Badagry West LCDA

Bello Joseph (APC) 5332

Setonji Ojugbele (PDP) 935

Ejigbo LCDA

Bello Oloyede (APC)4876

Akinlude (PDP) 179

Ikeja LG

Alabi Balogun (APC) 6191

Olowolagba Omolara (PDP) 990

Badagry LG

APC 3990

PDP1281

Accord 1597

Ojokoro Ward-A

Chairman

APC: 1,351

PDP: 156

Councillor

APC: 1,351

PDP: 156

Ojokoro Ward-B

Chairman

APC: 912

PDP: 169

ACCORD: 103

Councillor

APC: 880

PDP: 172

ACCORD: 150

Ojokoro Ward-C

Chairman

APC: 1,786

PDP: 178

LP: 085

ACCORD: 11

Councillor

APC: 1,757

PDP: 196

LP: 070

ACCORD: 13

Ojokoro Ward-D

Chairman

APC: 1,380

PDP: 133

Councillor

APC: 1,432

PDP: 151

Ojokoro Ward-E

Chairman

APC: 2,080

PDP: 333

Councillor

APC: 2,060

PDP: 040

Ojokoro Ward-F

Chairman

APC: 1,233

PDP: 119

Councillor

APC: 1,205

PDP: 129

Ojokoro Ward-G

Chairman

APC: 978

PDP: 152

LP: 082

AA: 04

Councillor

APC: 981

PDP: 130

LP: 088

AA: 05

The APC National leader, Bola Tinubu said that the outcome of the elections shows that Lagosians respect Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

