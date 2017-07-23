Lagos LG Election :  APC reportedly wins in council polls

Election observers said that voters defied the heavy rain to file out and vote for their desired candidates.
According to Vanguard, APC won in the following councils and Local Government Areas: Ojokoro, Eti Osa, Lagos Island, Badagry Central, Onigbongbo, Odiolowo/Ojuwoye, Ikorodu West, Ejigbo, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Epe, Lagos Island East, Badagry West, Surulere, Ikorodu Central, Ikoyi/Obalende, Agboyi-Ketu and Eredo.
Here are some of the results obtained from Daily Post:
Lagos Island
Adetoyese Olusi (APC) 14,692
Yisa Ismail (PDP) 925
Kasumu Olanrewaju (LP) 1211
Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA
Atanda Lawal (APC) 7120
Samuel Akinwole (PDP) 756
Mohammed Jubril (LP) 542
Eredo LCDA
Rasal Saliu (APC) 10910
Kunle Ayantuga 737
Epe LG
Dayo Adesanya (APC) 21441
Omobibi (LP) 948
Lagos Island East
Kamal Olawale (APC) 9060
Adebayo Temitope (PDP) 1128
Onigbongbo LCDA
Hakeem Olayemi (Accord Party ) 842
Oke Babatunde (APC) 1631
Badagry West LCDA
Bello Joseph (APC) 5332
Setonji Ojugbele (PDP) 935
Ejigbo LCDA
Bello Oloyede (APC)4876
Akinlude (PDP) 179
Ikeja LG
Alabi Balogun (APC) 6191
Olowolagba Omolara (PDP) 990
Badagry LG
APC 3990
PDP1281
Accord 1597
Ojokoro Ward-A
Chairman
APC: 1,351
PDP: 156
Councillor
APC: 1,351
PDP: 156
Ojokoro Ward-B
Chairman
APC: 912
PDP: 169
ACCORD: 103
Councillor
APC: 880
PDP: 172
ACCORD: 150
Ojokoro Ward-C
Chairman
APC: 1,786
PDP: 178
LP: 085
ACCORD: 11
Councillor
APC: 1,757
PDP: 196
LP: 070
ACCORD: 13
Ojokoro Ward-D
Chairman
APC: 1,380
PDP: 133
Councillor
APC: 1,432
PDP: 151
Ojokoro Ward-E
Chairman
APC: 2,080
PDP: 333
Councillor
APC: 2,060
PDP: 040
Ojokoro Ward-F
Chairman
APC: 1,233
PDP: 119
Councillor
APC: 1,205
PDP: 129
Ojokoro Ward-G
Chairman
APC: 978
PDP: 152
LP: 082
AA: 04
Councillor
APC: 981
PDP: 130
LP: 088
AA: 05
The APC National leader, Bola Tinubu said that the outcome of the elections shows that Lagosians respect Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.