Kogi Assembly elects Kolawole Matthew as new Speaker

The Kogi State House of Assembly has elected Honourable Kolawole Matthew as its new speaker after the resignation of Alhaji Umar Ahmed Imam.

The representative of the Kaba/Bunu constituency was sworn-in as the Assembly's principal officer at plenary on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

This was confirmed to Pulse Nigeria by Umar Yakubu Ali, the Chief Press Secretary to the former speaker, Honourable Imam, who said the former speaker resigned from his position because he wanted peace to reign in the state.

As confirmed by his spokesperson, the lawmaker resigned on Tuesday, August 1, to avoid a prolonged impeachment process that could divide the Assembly.

The Speaker resigned after narrowly escaping being assaulted on Tuesday when hoodlums attacked the Assembly's plenary session to disrupt it.

While reacting to the incident that left a few lawmakers wounded and some properties damaged, the Speaker said, "We have been witnessing crises in assemblies but it had always been in-house, but this one coming from outsiders makes it news, the hoodlums came in and took over in the presence of the policemen.

"The business of the day was carried out with the assurances from the commissioner of police but the hoodlums had a free day in the presence of the policemen."

Honourable Victor Omofaye was also sworn in as the new Chief Whip of the Assembly.