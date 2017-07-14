Home > Politics >

INEC to display voters register between July 24 and 28

Continuous Voter Registration INEC to display voters register between July 24 and July 28

Oluwole Osaze said the display was designed to give the new registrants the opportunity to verify their biometric information as captured while registering.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would display the Voter Register for persons who registered in ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) between July 24 and July 28.

Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, stated this on Friday in Abuja in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the register would be for those who registered in the first quarter of exercise, which began in April.

Osaze-Uzzi said that the register would be displayed nationwide at the commission’s registration centres.

According to him, the display was designed to give the new registrants the opportunity to verify their biometric information as captured while registering.

“Persons who registered are advised to once again visit their registration centres and check the details of their registration,’’ he said.

INEC commended the registration on April 27 for the first quarter, to enable persons who did not register in previous exercises or have just turned 18 years to do so.

Osaze-Uzzi said that the exercise, which ran on quarterly basis, had July 31 as commencement date for second quarter.

