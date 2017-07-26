INEC registers 69,000 eligible voters in Bayelsa

Home > Politics >

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said it had registered about 69,000 eligible voters during the ongoing continuous voters registration in Bayelsa.

Mr Clement Oha, INEC Administrative Secretary in Bayelsa, told newsmen in Yenagoa that the commission had also handled 1,057 cases of transferred registration in the state as at July 20.

“In Southern-Ijaw, being the largest local government area in the state, we recorded the highest registration of 14, 110 eligible voters, with the least number of 2,724 recorded in Brass.

“The first phase of the exercise was smooth and successful in the 8 local government areas of the state,’’ said the INEC official.

Oha said that the commission was able to overcome logistics and equipment challenges which made it possible to register people in the riverine communities of the state.

We know the terrain already; at the flag-off of the exercise in April, we started with nine registration centres, but at the later stage, we got additional 10 centres, making it 19.

“Preparation has started for the commencement of the second phase on July 31 and as I am talking to you, some of our staff are in the ICT centre for consolidation,’’ Oha said.

The INEC boss appealed to eligible voters to register during the continuous voters registration exercise to enable them vote during future elections. 

