INEC registers 63,962 voters, approves 8 additional centres

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered no fewer than 63,962 voters Enugu State in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), an official has said.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Emeka Ononamadu, disclosed this when he addressed political stakeholders in Enugu on Wednesday.

Ononamadu said that the figure comprised 32,166 male and 31,796 females across the state’s 17 council area registration centres.

He said that the commission had approved the creation of eight additional registration centres in order to address the challenge of accessing the CVR registration centres in some council areas.

According to him, in spite of the approved additional centres, there are still complaints relating to accessing the centres from people living in difficult terrains in the state.

“On this, we are hopeful that INEC headquarters will respond positively also.’’

The REC said that the CVR had been hitch-free in terms of security, except in few areas in Igbo-eze North council area where security operatives accompany registration officers.

“We will give out dedicated telephone lines as well as e-mail addresses for complaints that will arise in the second quarter of the CVR.

Ononamadu informed the stakeholders that the Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) of those who registered in the first quarter would be ready for collection in the third quarter.

He noted that the ongoing first quarter CVR would end on July 20, while the second quarter would commence on July 31 throughout the registration centres and the additional ones.

“The printing of the CVR Register for claims and objections begins on Friday, July 21.

“Thereafter, we are expecting the public and indeed all newly registered voters to visit the registration centres to check the displayed register for the hearing of claims and objections from Monday, July 24, to Friday, July 28,’’ he added.