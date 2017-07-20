Home > Politics >

INEC registers 3,500 voters in Kuje

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kuje Area Council of  the FCT   says it  registered 3,500 voters in the first quarter of the Continuous  Voters Registration (CVR) exercise  in the area.

Mrs Zainab Gbefwi, the Electoral Officer of  Kuje,  disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kuje.

Gbefwi said that the names of registered voters in the area would be displayed next week for identification, verification and correction  before the cards are printed.

We have successfully concluded the registration of voters in the first quarter of the exercise with about 3,500 voters registered.

“Names of the registered voters would be displayed next week for them to check their names for any possible correction  and verification before the cards are issued out,’’ she said.

She said that the second quarter of the exercise for the year would  begin on July 31.

Gbefwi added that the second quarter exercise would be decentralised in the three electoral wards of Kuje Central, Rubochi and Kwakwu, saying  there was a need for the exercise to be taken to the rural areas.

NAN  reports that the exercise,  which began nationwide on April 27, is to enable  those who missed the last registration exercise  and those who attained  the age of  18 years  to register.

