INEC registers 3,500 voters in Kuje

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kuje Area Council of the FCT says it registered 3,500 voters in the first quarter of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in the area.

Mrs Zainab Gbefwi, the Electoral Officer of Kuje, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kuje.

Gbefwi said that the names of registered voters in the area would be displayed next week for identification, verification and correction before the cards are printed.

“We have successfully concluded the registration of voters in the first quarter of the exercise with about 3,500 voters registered.

“Names of the registered voters would be displayed next week for them to check their names for any possible correction and verification before the cards are issued out,’’ she said.

She said that the second quarter of the exercise for the year would begin on July 31.

Gbefwi added that the second quarter exercise would be decentralised in the three electoral wards of Kuje Central, Rubochi and Kwakwu, saying there was a need for the exercise to be taken to the rural areas.

NAN reports that the exercise, which began nationwide on April 27, is to enable those who missed the last registration exercise and those who attained the age of 18 years to register.