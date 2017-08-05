In Kogi :  New speaker pledges to strengthen democracy, good governance

Mr Matthew Kolawole, the Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly, has pledged to strengthen democracy and good governance in the state through an all-inclusive and open-door administration.

The 52-year-old speaker made the pledge when he spoke with journalists in Lokoja on Friday.

Kolawole said the change being witnessed by the House of Assembly was for the advancement of the state aimed at attracting more dividends of democracy to the people.

He said that the state legislature under his leadership would work closely with the executive to facilitate the speedy actualisation of dividends of democracy to the people.

“I promise to run an open-door policy and solicit the support and cooperation of honourable members.

“Our collective resolve to put the interest of the state and our constituents, far above any other considerations, is an exhibition of statesmanship.

‘‘Together we shall work to deliver good legislation and people-driven government,” he said.

Kolawole (Kabb-Bunu APC) expressed gratitude to his colleagues for electing him as the 12th Speaker of the Assembly.

He said, “You have demonstrated to the world that this honourable House has the wherewithal to resolve issues, however contentious and whenever they may arise.’’

The new speaker promised to leave an accountable, focused, progressive and united House, capable of playing stabilising factor in the politics of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kolawole, who was born on May 5, 1965, started his primary education in at Ayede-Bunu in 1973 and completed it at Ayeh-Gbede in 1978.

He proceeded to Baptist Commercial Secondary School also at Ayeh-Gbede and completed his secondary education in 1987.

Kolawole also attended Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin where he obtained National Diploma (ND) in 1993,HND in 1996 and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD),in 2004, all in Business Administration.

He started as an Event Manager, organising different events and programmes, especially, sporting activities and got elected into the state House of Assembly in 2015.