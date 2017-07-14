Home > Politics >

I would have burnt my PDP card if Sheriff won - Fayose

Fayose I would have burnt my PDP card if Sheriff won – Gov

Governor Ayodele Fayose play

Governor Ayodele Fayose

(Vanguard)

Fayose 'Produce Buhari on live video, not Osinbajo's secret meeting,' Gov tells Presidency
Fayose Gov urges Sheriff's group to support Makarfi
Makarfi Supreme Court sacks Sheriff, declares ex-gov authentic PDP Chairman
Buhari 'Declare President incapable of performing his duties,' Fayose tells FEC
Osun Bye-Election Fayose congratulates Adeleke on victory
APC Fayose is using Ekiti as trading post to make money
Andy Uba I'll unseat Governor Willi Obiano, says Senator
Fayose Governor says ex-Govs Fayemi, Oni can’t win 2018 guber poll
Fayose I’ll snatch powers from Buhari and become the President
 Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, said he would have burnt his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) membership card if the court had declared Ali Modu Sheriff chairman of the party.

He said that he would have also destroyed the party’s flag in his possession.

Fayose, who returned to the state on Friday after the Wednesday’s Supreme Court session, stated this while addressing PDP supporters in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that he would have destroyed his membership card of the party and the flag right at the court premises if the verdict had been in favour of Sheriff.

“I never imagined myself being in the same party with impostors” he said.

The governor, however, said that Sheriff and his followers had been forgiven but won’t go scot-free for causing the party members so much pain.

“I went to court with a perfume which I wanted to use to spray my cards and party flags and set them ablaze even within the court premises if Sheriff had won; that was why I went to court.

“Although I believe that we remain the same PDP family, no one can cause our party such pains and embarrassment and expect that he will go without being asked to account for his actions.

“The `no victor, no vanquished’ that we said was a mere political slogan. Whoever that participated in this charade must show some reasonable level of remorse for his actions,” he said.

