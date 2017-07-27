It was a rowdy session at the House of Representatives as female lawmakers disrupt the on-going Constitution amendment.

The House, on Thursday, July 27, 2017, considered amendments to certain sections of the 1999 Constitution.

The entire process was interrupted when the members were asked to vote on the "Citizenship and Indigeneship”.

This Bills seeks to alter section 25 of the Constitution to guarantee a married woman’s right to choosing either her indigeneship by birth or by marriage for the purposes of appointment or election.

This section requires 240 votes to be amended. However, 216 votes were realised – after which some figures displayed on the score board.

At this point, the female lawmakers lost their cool.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara had to put the amendment to vote the second time.

@YakubDogara Due to protests, Speaker Dogara calls for a retake of the vote on Citizenship and Indigenship — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The votes reduced to 208.

@YakubDogara #ConstitutionReview Bill 23: Citizenship and indigenship Yes: 208 No: 78 Abstain: 2 — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Earlier, the lawmakers endorsed the devolution of powers to states.