Fayose urges Sheriff's group to support Makarfi

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has urged Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff and his group to join hand with Senator Ahmed Makarfi to move the PDP forward.

The Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, said that the court verdict had placed PDP on good stand to return to power in 2019.

Fayose said that PDP would make maximum use of the judgment to reposition the party, adding that the forum would not fight Sheriff and his loyalists.

“We will not fight them. We should just come back together so that we can celebrate 2019 together.”

The governor also assured the Makarfi-led leadership of corporation of the governors, saying “where we need to speak we will speak, where we need to spend money we will spend.”

The Supreme Court sacked Sheriff as the party's chairman after a long party's leadership tussle that saw Makarfi and Sheriff contesting the seat through judicial judgments.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, the Supreme Court delivered a judgement in favour of the Makarfi committee.