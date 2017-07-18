Fani-Kayode to contest for PDP chairmanship

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode will contest for the chairman's position of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

According to The Punch, the former minister is under pressure to contest for the party's top position if it is zoned to the southwest.

This was confirmed by his media adviser, Jude Ndukwe, who said, "It is far too early to make this decision but I can tell you that there is a lot of pressure on him from various quarters to run for a key position on the National Working Committee of the party.

"We are still waiting for the zoning formula and the date of the convention. It is after all that has been agreed on that we will decide whether he will run for the national chairmanship or anything else or not.

"One thing is clear though and that is that our party needs strong leadership to take on the APC Federal Government. He has that strength and passion and he has worked very hard for the party. He has also been defending democratic values for the last two years.

"Meetings and consultations are still going on so let us wait and see how it all goes."

The Punch also reports that possible candidates to run against the former minister includes former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Bode George; former Lagos gubernatorial candidate, Jimi Agbaje, and former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran.

The former governor of Ondo state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko is also reported to be in the running for the position.