Fani-Kayode eyes PDP Chairmanship

It has emerged that former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, would be vying for the position of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Should the position be zoned to the South-West, Fani-Kayode would be competing with a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George, Punch reports.

The governorship candidate of the party in Lagos in 2015, Mr. Jimi Agbaje; and a former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran are also said to be joining the race.

As cited by the newspaper, Fani-Kayode's spokesman, Mr. Jude Ndukwe, said the former Minister is under pressure to run for the position.

Ndukwe said, "It is far too early to make this decision but I can tell you that there is a lot of pressure on him from various quarters to run for a key position on the National Working Committee of the party.

"We are still waiting for the zoning formula and the date of the convention. It is after all that has been agreed on that we will decide whether he will run for the national chairmanship or anything else or not.

"One thing is clear though and that is that our party needs strong leadership to take on the APC Federal Government. He has that strength and passion and he has worked very hard for the party. He has also been defending democratic values for the last two years. Meetings and consultations are still going on so let us wait and see how it all goes."

It was gathered, but unconfirmed, that a former Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko may also be contesting.

Reports said three different organs of the PDP are expected to hold three meetings before a date is fixed for the party's national convention.

One of such meetings held on Monday, July 17, in Abuja - with former president Goodluck Jonathan, the National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi, Governors (present and former), Senators amongst others in attendance.