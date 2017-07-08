Home > Politics >

Crisis rocks Labour Party in Lagos over alliance with PDP

Lagos Council Polls Crisis rocks Labour Party over alliance with PDP faction

The PDP faction in the state, led by Mr Moshood Salvador, had earlier announced its alliance with LP for the poll.

  • Published:
Crisis is rocking the Lagos chapter of the Labour Party (LP) over its purported alliance with the Ahmed-Makarfi faction of the PDP in the state ahead of the July 22 council polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP faction in the state, led by Mr Moshood Salvador, had announced its alliance with LP for the poll.

Salvador had said that the alliance was a temporary arrangement to enable the faction’s candidates to participate in the election, as it was not recognised by the Lagos State Electoral Commission (LASEIC) for the poll.

LASIEC recognised Mr Segun Adewale, who is loyal to the Ali-Modu Sheriff leadership of the party, as state chairman based on the Appeal Court judgment affirming Sheriff as National Chairman of PDP.

However, the uneasy calm the purported alliance had generated in the Labour Party has reared its ugly head as the party secretary in the state, Mr Bolaji Oshinowo, says its Acting Chairman, Mr Abiodun Popoola, has been removed over the issue.

Oshinowo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday that Popoola was removed at the party’s congress on Friday after a resolution by all members.

He said party members did not sanction the “anti-party” alliance Popoola entered with the PDP faction hence, his removal at the congress and replacement with Mr Femi Enofe.

Oshinowo said Popoola had portrayed the party in bad light and put its participation in the polls in jeopardy with the purported alliance.

“Yes, the party has removed Mr Popoola as the acting Chairman of the party in the state.

“Popoola was removed at a special congress attended by all the party Chairmen in the state on Friday for a number of infractions in line with Article, 18,and 20(2a) ,(3)of the party’s constitution.

“Chief among the infractions was the anti-party activities of Popoola with his open collision with members of the Makarfi-faction to shut our members out of the council polls by lining up card carrying members of the faction as candidates of our party against the constitution.

“He was also removed for being high handed, open ridiculing and humiliation of our members and fragrant violations of the party’s constitution,’’ he said.

The Party secretary said letters of Popoola’s removal has been sent to the National Leadership of the party in Abuja.

Reacting, Popoola described his alleged removal as a ruse.

He said the congress as constituted by Oshinowo and others did not have the power to remove him as Acting Chairman, but he would not make further comments until the national leadership of the party made pronouncements on the issue.

Popoola said his concentration now was on how to ensure the party performed well at the election and not “distraction”

“What removal are they talking about? The constitution is clear about issues like this. They did not have that power.

“However, I will not make further comments on the issue until the national leadership makes pronouncements. I refer you to seek clarification on the issue from the national leadership “he said.

Meanwhile, Adewale has condemned the purported alliance between the Salvador-led group and Labour Party.

Adewale, who condemned the pact at a news conference on Thursday, described the action by Salvador as anti-party.

He made a clarification that the PDP was not divided in the state and that the party had no alliance with Labour for the polls.

Adewale urged the electorate to vote only the PDP for the council election and ignore whatever anybody was saying about an alliance with the party.

NAN reports that LASIEC has fixed July 22 for the council polls and July 29 for run-off

  • THE THIRD BATCH OF NIGERIAN RETURNEES FROM LIBYA DURING THEIR ARRIVAL AT THE MURITALA MUHAMMED AIRPORT IN LAGOS  
  • MEDICAL PERSONNEL HELPING A NIGERIAN RETURNEE TO THE WAITING AMBULANCE DURING THE ARRIVAL OF THE THIRD BATCH OF NIGERIANS FROM LIBYA AT THE MURITALA MUHAMMED AIRPORT IN LAGOS  
  • THE D.I.G. OPERATIONS, NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE, MR JOSHAK HABILA (L), RECEIVING THE PRESIDENT AND FOUNDER OF JACCO’S CHARITY INTERNATIONAL, MS JODIE FRANK DURING HER COURTESY VISIT TO THE FORCE HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA 
  • MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, MR GEOFFREY ONYEAMA (R), RECEIVING THE U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MR JOHN KERRY AT THE MINISTRY IN ABUJA 
  • PRESIDENT AND FOUNDER OF JACCO’S CHARITY INTERNATIONAL, MS JODIE FRANK (L), WITH THE D.I.G. OPERATIONS, MR JOSHAK HABILA, DURING HER COURTESY VISIT TO THE FORCE HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA  
  • FROM LEFT: GOVERNORS ABDULAZIZ YARI OF ZAMFARA; AMINU TAMBWAL OF SOKOTO AND MOHAMMED JIBRILLA OF ADAMAWA STATE WELCOMING THE VISITING U. S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MR JOHN KERRY TO A MEETING WITH NORTHERN STATE GOVERNORS AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA 
  • FROM LEFT: GOVERNORS AMINU TAMBUWAL OF SOKOTO; MOHAMMED JIBRILLA OF ADAMAWA AND MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR OF BAUCHI STATES WELCOMING THE VISITING U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MROHN KERRY TO A MEETING WITH NORTHERN STATE GOVERNORS AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA 
  • FROM LEFT: EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS, NIGERIA DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION (NDIC), MR AGHATISE EREDIAUWA; EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CORPORATE SERVICES, MRS OMOLOLA EDEWOR; MANAGING DIRECTOR OF NDIC, ALHAJI UMARU IBRAHIM; AND DIRECTOR, FINANCIAL SYSTEM STRATEGY (FSS2020), MOHAMMED SULEYMAN, DURING THE VISIT OF OFFICIALS OF THE FSS2020 TO NDIC HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA 
  • DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM STRATEGY (FSS2020), MOHAMMED SULEYMAN (R) PRESENTING A SOUVENIR TO THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, NIGERIA DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION (NDIC), ALHAJI UMARU IBRAHIM, DURING THE VISIT OF OFFICIALS OF FSS2020 TO NDIC HEADQUARTERS IN ABUJA 
  • FROM LEFT: ASSISTANT SECRETARY, NATIONAL UNION OF TEXTILES GARMENT AND TAILORING WORKERS OF NIGERIA, MR EMEKA NKWALA; PRESIDENT OF THE UNION, MR JOHN ADAJI; CHAIRMAN OF THE NLC, KADUNA STATE COUNCIL, MR ADAMU ANGO; AND CHAIRMAN OF KADUNA STATE JOINT PUBLIC NEGOTIATING COUNCIL, MR DANGANA MATHEW, DURING THE NLC RALLY TO MOURN THEIR "MURDERED COLLEAGUES" FROM NASARAWA STATE, IN KADUNA 
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. IBRAHIM DANKWAMBO OF GOMBE STATE; GOV. AYO FAYOSE OF EKITI STATE; AND THE EWI OF ADO-EKITI, OBA RUFUS ADEJUGBE, DURING THE "UDIROKO FESTIVAL" AT THE EWI'S PALACE IN ADO-EKITI 
  • THE "ELEGBE" TRADITIONAL AGE-GROUP PERFORMING DURING THE "UDIROKO FESTIVAL" AT EWI'S PALACE IN ADO-EKITI 
  • NLC CHAIRMAN IN ANAMBRA, MR JERRY NNUBIA (L) ADDRESSING THE STATE WORKERS IN AWKA ON TUESDAY (23/8/16) DURING A SOLIDARITY PROTEST OVER THE RECENT DEATH OF TWO NASSARAWA STATE WORKERS 
  • A CROSS-SECTION OF DIGNITARIES AT THE 2016 NELSON MANDELA INTERNATIONAL ROUND-TABLE ON POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT IN AFRICA, IN ABUJA 
  • SPECIAL ADVISER TO THE PRESIDENT ON NIGER DELTA AND COORDINATOR OF THE PRESIDENTIAL AMNESTY PROGRAMME (PAP), RETIRED BRIG.-GEN. PAUL BOROH (M), ADDRESSING A NEWS CONFERENCE ON ACTIVITIES OF THE AMNESTY PROGRAMME'S OFFICE, IN ABUJA ON TUESDAY (23/8/16). WITH HIM ARE MEDIA CONSULTANT TO THE PAP, MR OWEI WAKEMFA (L) AND UNIT HEAD, BROADCAST AND DOCUMENTARY, PAP, MRS STELLA INAMETI. 
  • OFFICERS OF THE FRSC, ANAMBRA COMMAND CHECKING VEHICLE LIGHT SYSTEM COMPLIANCE AT THE COMMENCEMENT A WEEK SENSITISATION CAMPAIGN IN AWKA 
  • NLC CHAIRMAN IN ANAMBRA, MR JERRY NNUBIA (L) ADDRESSING THE STATE WORKERS IN AWKA ON TUESDAY (23/8/16) DURING A SOLIDARITY PROTEST OVER THE RECENT DEATH OF TWO NASSARAWA STATE WORKERS 
  • FROM LEFT: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, NOI POLL RESEARCH INSTITUTE, DR BELL IHUA; TEAM LEADER OF ENHANCING NIGERIA ADVOCACY FOR A BETTER BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT, KEVIN CONROY; AND THE CHIEF ECONOMIST, MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (MAN), MR AMBROSE ORUCHE, AT A STAKEHOLDERS DIALOGUE ON THE MANUFACTURING SECTOR IN NIGERIA, IN ABUJA 
  • FROM LEFT: DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH AND ADVOCACY, LAGOS CHABER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY, VINCENT NWANI; EXECUTIVE SECRETARY, NIGERIA ASSOCIATION OF SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES, EKE UBIJI; LEAD ECONOMIST, MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (MAN), DR OLUMIDE TAIWO; AND THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, NOI POLL RESEARCH INSTITUTE, DR BELL IHUA, AT THE STAKEHOLDERS DIALOGUE ON THE MANUFACTURING SECTOR IN NIGERIA, IN ABUJA 
  • CHAIRMAN, COMMITTEE ON CREATION OF CHEFDOMS, DISTRICTS AND VILLAGES, CHIEF DAGUKGWANLE FOMPUN (R) PRESENTING THE REPORT OF THE COMMITTEE TO GOV. SIMON LALONG OF PLATEAU, AT THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE IN JOS  
  • FROM LEFT: NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER, RETIRED MAJ.-GEN. BABAGANA MONGUNO; GOV. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR OF BAUCHI STATE; AND VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO, DURING THE LAUNCH OF THE REVIEWED NATIONAL COUNTER-TERRORISM STRATEGY IN ABUJA 
  • FROM LEFT: CHIEF OF THE AIR STAFF, AIR MARSHAL SADIQ ABUBAKAR; CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF, LT.-GEN.TUKUR BURATAI; GOV. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR OF BAUCHI STATE; VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO; AND NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER, RETIRED MAJ.-GEN. BABAGANA MONGUNO, DURING THE LAUNCH OF THE REVIEWED NATIONAL COUNTER-TERRORISM STRATEGY IN ABUJA 
  • MEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL UNION OF AIR TRANSPORT EMPLOYEES PROTESTING AGAINST THE PLANNED CONCESSION OF AIRPORTS BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AT THE NNAMDI AZIKIWE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN ABUJA 
  • FROM LEFT: CHAIRMAN OF KATANGA CONCEPT LTD, ALHAJI NAGOGO SULEIMAN; CHAIRMAN, INTERNATIONAL MARITIME PORTS AND TERMINALS (NIMPORT), MR FORTUNE IDU; REPRESENTATIVE OF THE MINISTER OF TRANSPORTATION, MR DANJUMA DAUDU; AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR IN-CHARGE OF THE ABUJA OFFICE OF NIGERIAN MARITIME ADMINISTRATION AND SAFETY AGENCY, MR SABO DANYARO, AT THE 9TH INTERNATIONAL MARITIME PORTS AND TERMINALS CONFERENCE AND EXPO IN ABUJA 
  • PROTESTING WORKERS BLOCKING THE ENTRANCE OF THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE IN YOLA 
  • NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS PROTESTIG IN LAGOS ON TUESDAY (23/8/16) AGAINST ALLEGED KILLING OF SOME WORKERS AND ILL-TREATMENT OF NIGERIAN WORKERS IN NASARAWA STATE 
  • NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS PROTESTIG IN LAGOS ON TUESDAY (23/8/16) AGAINST ALLEGED KILLING OF SOME WORKERS AND ILL-TREATMENT OF NIGERIAN WORKERS IN NASARAWA STATE 
  • FROM LEFT: CHAIRMAN, TRADE FAIR ORGANISING COMMITTEE, ABUJA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY, MR JUDE IGWE; PRESIDENT OF THE CHAMBER, MR TONY EJINKEONYE; AND DIRECTOR OF MEMBERSHIP AND BUSINESS, TONNIA SHOYELE, AT THE PRE-11TH INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR NEWS CONFERENCE IN ABUJA 
  • THE SECRETARY TO ADAMAWA STATE GOVERNMENT, DR UMAR BINDIR (R) ADDRESSING PROTESTING WORKERS WHO BARRICADED THE ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE IN YOLA 
  • THE VICE CHANCELLOR OF MODIBBO ADAMA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, YOLA, PROF. KYARI MOHAMMED (R), ADDRESSING A NEWS CONFERENCE ON THE ARRANGEMENT TO MARK THE 21ST AND 22ND CONVOCATION CEREMONY OF THE UNIVERSITY IN YOLA 
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. AMINU TAMBUWAL OF SOKOTO STATE; SULTAN OF SOKOTO, ALHAJI SA’AD ABUBAKAR III; AND THE U.S. ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR AFRICAN AFFAIRS, LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD, DURING THE VISIT OF THE U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MR JOHN KERRY SOKOTO 
  • FROM LEFT: VICE CHANCELLOR, USMANU DANFODIO UNIVERSITY, PROF. ABDULLAHI ZURU; PROF. NUHU YAKUBU SOKOTO STATE UNIVERSITY; AND DR AMINU SHITTU, ALSO OF SOKOTO STATE UNIVERSITY DURING THE VISIT OF THE U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MR JOHN KERRY TO SOKOTO 
  • SOME TRADITIONAL RULERS DURING THE VISIT OF THE U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MR JOHN KERRY TO SOKOTO 
