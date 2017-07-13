Home > Politics >

Council Administrator denies being behind Melaye's attack

The council boss said he did not send anybody and neither knew the people that allegedly attacked the senator.

(Punch)

Alhaji Taufiq Isa, Ijumu Local Government Administrator, standing trial over alleged assassination attempt on Sen. Dino Melaye (APC Kogi West) said he never sent anybody to attack the Senator.

Isa disclosed this in his written statement tendered before Justice Aromeh Akogwu, Resident High Court Judge, Kabba, sitting in Lokoja  at the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday.

The prosecution tendered the statement as exhibit at the resumed hearing of the case of culpable homicide and conspiracy preferred against the accused and four others.

“I never sent anybody to attack Dino. My duty is to protect. I don’t know those who attacked him. I have never carried any arm to political rallies before.

“Dino and I have our differences; he wanted to nominate somebody as the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area.

“I was in the hospital looking after my wife who was sick and on admission when the said attack took place,” he said.

The prosecuting counsel, ACP Lough Simon, had called the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) in the case, Sergeant Abdul Aminu, as a prosecution witness in the matter.

However, under cross examination by the defence counsel, Abdullahi Aliyu (SAN), the witness confirmed that the statement of the local government administrator was taken in his presence.

The statement was accepted and marked as exhibit by Akogwu, following no objection submission by defence counsel.

Insp. Sule Ibrahim, the exhibit keeper, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), “A” Division Police Station, Lokoja, also tendered two double barrel guns allegedly recovered during investigation in the case, as exhibits before the court.

The guns were said to have been recovered from the security men attached to Isa, who claimed to be member of a vigilance group operating in the area.

Akogwu has adjourned further hearing in the case to Oct.5.

