Constituents plan to recall Senate President, Bukola Saraki

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki is currently facing the same fate which the Kogi West Senatorial rep, Dino Maleye, is facing.

According to a tweet by SaharaReporters, the constituents of the Kwara Senatorial District have announced plans to recall the senate President.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the group apologized to Nigerians for electing the Senate President alleging he hasn't represented them as much as they want.

The statement reads: “Realizing the extent of damages done by the man we supplied to Nigeria as our contribution, we take full responsibility for his stay in the Senate while representing us, though we regret his actions.”

It further read: “We voted for the wrong people, when we should have voted for change,” they lamented. We are therefore declaring that, in line with the provisions of Nigerian constitution, we the people of Kwara Central under the Kwara Must Change platform have decided to commence the process of recall against the Senate President to pave way for a more responsible senator that will represent us well, so we can begin to get better results from Nigeria.”

Signed by the President of the group, Abdulrazaq O Hamzat, the group said: "We the people of Kwara State are not happy with what we are getting from Nigeria, but we realized that from Nigeria, we can only get what we give. Since we are not satisfied with the result we are getting from the leadership of our nation, we have decided to review our input.

"During the just concluded Sallah Celebration, KwaraMust Change group uses the opportunity of the public holiday to meet and deliberate on the state of the nation, as well as the current state of things in our dear Kwara state.

"The leaders of our group, from across the length and breathe of the state all contributed to the discussion and in the process, we heard different tales of agony being experienced by our people on daily basis. Tears were visible in the eyes of many.

"After careful consideration of all factors that are responsible for the stagnation of our nation’s progress, both at the state and national level, we came to a very sad conclusion that indeed, what ever suffering we are experiencing today in Kwara State is a self inflicted one made out of wrong choices. We voted for the wrong people, when we should have voted for change.

"We came to the realization that, while the rest of Nigeria were voting change from one candidate to the other, bringing in new ideas and hope, we in Kwara didn’t vote for change, we voted for the same people raping our state with impunity.

"Our own change in Kwara, was supposed to be away from the corrupt ruling Saraki dynasty, which has remain a menace since our return to democracy in 1999, but we didn’t vote for change during the 2015 election, we voted for hunger, unemployment, more suffering and extreme hardship. The result is what we are witnessing today.

"Furthermore, we in Kwara, particularly in Kwara Central Senatorial District didn’t only voted for leader of the dynasty Mr. Bukola Saraki to represent us at the Senate, he is our contribution to the nation and with him as the head of the legislative arm of government, we have inflicted unimaginable damage on the psychology of the Nigerian people by contributing, arguably the most corrupt politician Nigeria has today. And to make matter worse, he became the senate President, a sensitive position capable of truncating any positive stride being made by the sincere and most patriotic anti-corruption president.

"We are sad that our contribution to Nigeria is the reason why the nation is bleeding; using the position of the Senate Presidency to hinder sincere fight against corruption, preventing genuine infrastructural development through misplaced budget allocation, while promoting fraudulent budget padding and now holding the nation to ransom, through acts of legislative impunity that is capable of derailing our fragile democracy.

"Additionally, the leader of Saraki dynasty, who is also the senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District has abandoned his primary responsibility of representing us in Kwara Central. He is more concerned in pursing personal interest, which adds no value to our well being as a people. His over ambition and quest for personal enrichment is driving him nut, leading to several questionable actions and unnecessary confrontation with the executive arm of government. This selfish pursuit has now made the Nigerian Senate abandon its constitutional responsibility of screening political appointment to score cheap political point, by way of forcing the removal of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through self help. But this is not what we sent him to do," members of the group said.

Members of the Kwara Must Change group include that have signed the recall of Senator Saraki include Abdulrazaq O Hamzat, Yusuf Olatunji, Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Mariam Oniye, Ahmed Khalil, Waheed Abdullahi.