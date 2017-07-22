Buruji Kashamu :  Nobody can send me out of PDP – Senator says

Senator Buruji Kashamu has said that nobody can chase him out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Daily Post, the Senator also debunked reports saying that he is planning to defect to another party.

Kashamu said “I wish to state without mincing words that the misleading report linking me with the move was concocted and spread on social media by Mr. Lere Olayinka, who is an aide of Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose.”

The Senator also said that he had also congratulated the Ahmed Makarfi, whom the Supreme Court declared as the authentic chairman of the PDP.

The sacked PDP chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, while reacting to his removal, said that the PDP is now in the hands of looters.

Reports say top leaders of the PDP met recently, to discuss on how to reposition the party and fashion out a zoning formular.