The Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Justice Reforms, Juliet Ibekaku.

The presidential aide was suspended for alleged misconduct and anti-party activities, reports say.

Reports say the deputy chairman of the party, Adolphus Ude, who was also suspended, and his group allegedly invaded the APC secretariat on July 3, 2017.

Speaking to newsmen, Joe Orji condemned the invasion of the APC secretariat, while endorsing Ben Nwoye as the Enugu State Chairman of the APC.

Orji also said that “the APC promised change in the country and it must start with party members.”

According to Premium Times, the Enugu State Caucus of the APC endorsed the suspension of Ibekaku and 20 others.