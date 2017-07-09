Home > Politics >

Osun By-Election :  APC congratulates Ademola Adeleke

The Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also described Ademola Adeleke's victory as an act of God.

The Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the polls.

Adeleke was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the by-election that was held on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

The party, in a statement sent to Pulse News, said “We congratulate the people of the 10 local governments that participated in the election for their peaceful conduct and on the choice they have made. We equally commend the APC led federal and state government for ensuring peaceful, free and fair election.

“We also congratulate Ademola Adeleke for his victory and we hope that now that the election is behind us, he will put partisan politics aside to represent the interest of the entire people of his constituency.

“Although the outcome is contrary to our expectation, the people have spoken and we heard their voice loud and clear. As democrats, we respect their choice.

“The people of Osun West Senatorial District have stood by us in past elections and have always voted for our tendency since the colonial era. We are proud of them. We are proud of our party and we are proud of all our members and sympathisers.

“We shall study the pattern of the result, learn the right lessons from it and return stronger for the next election. We shall remain resolute in our commitment as a political party to the welfare of our people, building them up today in order to prepare them for a better tomorrow.

“We are a party of the people. Election for us is not an end in itself but a means to an end – which is to best represent the interest of the people. We have been consistent, irrespective of the outcomes of elections, favourable or unfavourable. Our greater concern has always been the people and their welfare.

“We are therefore assuring our people that we are still the party that guarantees better life for them, maximum social protection in the provision of free education, economic empowerment and life more abundant.”

The Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also described Ademola Adeleke’s victory as an act of God.

