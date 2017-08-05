Home > Politics >

APC chieftain in Kano decamps to PDP

Alhaji El-Amin Ibrahim, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, has decamped to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ibrahim told newsmen in Kano on Saturday that his decision to cross carpet was borne out of his desire and commitment to serve people and ensure that promises made to the electorate were fulfilled.

All my cross carpeting has been from the ruling parties to oppositions and on three occasions I held a party to win election.

“I am not in politics to use political office to make financial gains.

“I am in politics to serve the people,” he said.

The decamped, who, is popularly known as Ibrahim-little, said his decision to move to the People’s Democratic Party was borne out his conviction that APC had not been able to fulfilled the promises it made to electorate.

NAN reports that Ibrahim-little was the former state chairman of the defunct All people’s Party (APP) as well as a governorship aspirant under the platform of the party in 2003. 

