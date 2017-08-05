APC chieftain accuses Orji Uzor Kalu of anti-party activities

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Prince Paul Ikonne has accused the former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu of anti-party activities.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Ikonne said despite Kalu’s defection to the APC, the former governor ‘still hobnobs’ with members of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

An act Ikonne says is capable of affecting the chances of the APC in forthcoming elections in the state.

Ikonne recalled the concerns he raised against Chief Kalu when the later defeated to the APC, saying everything he predicted about the former governor is now coming to pass.

His words: "Remember that when some people said they have joined the APC, I raised serious concern because of the antecedent of such individual especially the former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu. Those things I predicted have started playing out.

"Orji Kalu is hobnobbing with Okezie Ikpeazu the governor of Abia state in the bid to get his brother, who is a PDP person to run with the governor as his running mate in 2019 while his brother will run for the House of Assembly.

"It is devilish and it is an act I know Abia will resist. This kind of action is capable of tearing the APC apart. Right now, we are building our party. APC is getting stronger in Abia and sincerer and focused people are joining the party.

“Kalu cannot be in APC and the same time hobnobbing with the sitting governor in bid for his brother to run as the deputy governor to the sitting governor in 2019. Now, my question is under what platform is the arrangement going to take place because the governor has not join APC yet. Is Orji Kalu’s one leg in APC and the other one in PDP?

"I think he should concentrate all his effort in the Abia State North Zone and try and win his Senatorial seat instead of trying to plant his brothers to run as a Federal House member from Abia constituency and one to run as a deputy governor with the serving governor.

"I use this opportunity once again to call on Chief Orji Uzor Kalu to desist from act that are capable of tearing the APC apart and also capable of scaring the people from joining the party and also make APC to loose election in the fourth coming election in 2019.

"The party is getting stronger and positioning its self to win election in the forthcoming elections and those kind of attitudes are attitudes that can scared well-meaning Nigeria's even the electorate themselves, they will think Orjism is back again in Abia state and APC is not the platform," he said.

While congratulating Nigerians for their patience with APC-led administration in the country, Ikonne assured that President Muhammadu Buhari will deliver all the promises made to Nigerians.