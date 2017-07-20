Andy Uba picks APC nomination form for Anambra guber election

A total of 41 politicians will be contesting for the governorship position of Anambra state.

Senator Andy Uba disclosed this on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 when he picked his nomination form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters in Abuja.

Uba, a second term Senator is seeking to be the APC flag-bear alongside 13 other contestants.

Accompanied by prominent Senators including Dino Melaye and Shehu Sani, Uba described himself as the most qualified politician for the governorship position.

“We are 41 persons contesting for the Anambra state governorship election which is on November 18, 2017 and so I’m here to pick my nomination form,” he said.

“If you look at all of us that are running, who has the best chance? Who has the experience? I have been a governor in Anambra state before. I have been senator two times. I have my structure in the state. I don't see why I cannot win the election.

“Those that are running, I have not heard anything they have done, they have not won election and they are not prepared to win election. We need somebody with capacity and I know that we have that capacity to remove the sitting governor," he added.

Other individuals who have indicated interest to contest on the platform of the APC according to the party’s state chairman, Emeka Ibe, include former CBN governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo; former national internal auditor, Chief George Muoghalu and businessman, Ifeanyi Ubah.

Senator Uche Ekwunife, Barth Nwibe, Obinna Okonkwo, Paul Chukwuma, Obinna Uzor, Chike Obidigbo, Ralph Okeke, Tony Nwoye and Prince Donatus Okonkwo.