An All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant and senator representing Anambra South Senatorial district, Senator Andy Uba has dismissed speculation that he was leaving the APC.

In a statement by his media office on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, Uba described the news as untrue adding that his ideologies are constant.

“The fact that senator Ahmed Makarfi is Andy Uba’s good friend and ally does not translate to leaving the APC for PDP,” the statement said.

“Senator Uba is not a come and go politician, his ideology is constant, good governance is of the essence and that is what he has found in the APC.

“The speculation about Senator Uba moving back to the PDP simply because the Makarfi faction won its case at the supreme court as being speculated is false and should be disregarded.

“Let us add the fact that the APC remains the only political party that is positioned to salvage Anambra state from the misery, mismanagement and under-development situations in which she has unfortunately found herself, why then should a star studded aspirant like senator Uba leave such a platform,” the statement added.

Senator Uba had expressed optimism that he would defeat Governor willie Obiano at the poll in November.

Speaking at a sensitization tour of local government areas in the state, Uba described himself as the most qualified APC aspirant in the race.